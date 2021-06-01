Children’s grief program to host open houses in June

Healing Patch will host two open houses in the beginning of June.

(WTAJ) — Healing Patch, a children’s grief program, will host two open houses throughout the month of June. The first is in Blair County, June 1 from 6-8 p.m., and the second June 8 in Cambria County from 6-8 p.m.

The Blair County open house will be held at 20 Sheraton Dr., Altoona, and the Cambria County open house will be held at 118 Ebony Rd., Ebensburg.

The Healing Patch is a free peer support program for children to connect with those of similar ages who are also dealing with grief.

The program has been operating virtually and through family-centered projects over the past year since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The Healing Patch staff team is preparing for in-person family groups to resume safely in the fall.

Volunteers are the driving force of the family/peer support sessions that take place in the centers as they serve in various roles: facilitating group activities, greeting families, serving food and completing sewing projects such as memory bears and memorial pillowcases that give children a tangible connection to their loved ones. Group nights take place two evenings a week throughout the school year.

Those planning to attend the open house must RSVP to Volunteer Coordinator/Grief Specialist Shalen Steinbugl at 814-947-7140 or by email at steinbuglsm@upmc.edu.