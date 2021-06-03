Children’s grief program in Cambria and Blair County in need of volunteers

(WTAJ) —- The Healing Patch is a program that works with grieving children and volunteers are a big part of their process.

The Healing Patch is holding open houses where you can learn everything you need to know about helping out with their work.

This peer support program provides activities for children in pre-school to 18-years-old, allowing them to express their grief and create bonds.

“The kids know they have a reliable consistent adult figure in their lives whenever they come here and we’ve seen kids come and maybe they’re not sure about opening up and then by the end of the first session their sharing their grief and hugging the volunteers,” Healing Patch Volunteer Coordinator Shalen Steinbugl said.

Volunteers meet two times a month during the school year, you don’t need any prior experience to help out, and you will be trained by the healing patch.

“We are looking for compassionate, reliable, consistent people, somebody who can lend a listening ear to the kids and provide a safe and welcoming environment to make connections with other kids and to share their feelings,” Steinbugl said.

In addition to volunteers who work with the children, the program also needs some help behind the scenes making memory bears.

“These memory bears are made out of the clothing or material that their loved one liked like, a pattern or something like that and we give the materials to our sowing volunteers and they make these cute little memory bears that the kids can have to remember their loved one by,” Steinbugl said.

If you’re interested, the next open house will be Tuesday, June 8th from 6 PM to 8 PM at the Healing Patch center in Cambria. Volunteers must be 21 years or older.

If you are looking to join the program, they take families year-round, call 1-800-445-6262 to find out more.