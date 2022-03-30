JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A special event for young readers is on the horizon: the Children’s Book Festival will be held in Johnstown on April 2 and 3 at the Bottle Works Ethnic Arts Center.

This year’s festival will host several award-winning children’s authors and illustrators. Guests will also have a chance to participate in activities and workshops, enter a children’s bookmark contest and check out books for sale. This event is in partnership with Children’s Book Festival and The Learning Lamp.

GUEST LINEUP

The Bottle Works Ethnic Arts Center is located at 411 Third Ave., Johnstown.