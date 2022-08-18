BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– September is considered Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and the Brian Morden Foundation in Altoona will be raising funds and awareness with their upcoming event at PNG Stadium.

On Aug. 20, the foundation will hold their kick off event at the Altoona Curve game against the Harrisburg Senators. Each person that attends the game will receive a gold ribbon, which is the symbol of Childhood Cancer Awareness.

At 5:25 p.m. before the game, there will be a memorial video for their former president Dawn, who passed away in June. After the game, there will also be a fireworks show in the former president’s honor.

“We’re happy to carry the torch,” Brian Morden Foundation Secretary Cathy Chirdon said. “She worked tirelessly, went above and beyond, so we wanna continue her fight.”

The foundation was created to honor Brian, who passed away in 2003 after battling Ewing’s Sacoma, a rare type of bone cancer that mainly affects children and young adults, for more than two years.

There are three goals that the foundation strives for: fund Ewing’s Sarcoma and childhood cancer research, support patients, family, and staff of pediatric oncology units, and also to provide funding for “Brian Morden Memorial” higher education scholarships.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

More information about the Brian Morden Foundation can be found on their website.