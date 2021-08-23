Child, teen taken to hospital after DUI crash

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Armstrong County woman is facing charges after police say she was found under the influence at the scene of a crash with two DuBois children in her car who were taken to an Elk County hospital.

On Aug. 6, 36-year-old Marjorie Schurr was driving on River Road in Millstone Twp. just before 3 a.m. with a 14-year-old boy and 9-year-old girl in the backseat. Police report that her Jeep Cherokee left the roadway while going through a curve and struck a tree.

The two children were taken to Penn Highlands Elk County for possible injury. Schurr was reportedly uninjured, but police noted she was found to be driving under the influence.

Charges are currently pending.