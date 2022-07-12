ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – A child riding a bike Tuesday evening was struck by a vehicle in Altoona.

According to Altoona police, the accident occurred around 7 p.m. at the intersection of Third Avenue and First street. The 10-year-old girl rode her bicycle through a stop sign and was then hit by the vehicle.

She was reported to be in stable condition and was conscious at the hospital. As a precaution, she was being flown to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh.

There are no charges pending as multiple witnesses told police that she rode through the stop sign.