Child rapist pleads guilty to soliciting murder

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair County District Attorney’s Office has announced a conviction by guilty plea of Alex Strangebudd Plowman to Solicitation to commit homicide and Criminal Use of a Communication Facility.

During his plea, the defendant also pled guilty to possessing a controlled substance and weapons while incarcerated at the Blair County Prison.

Assistant District Attorney Nichole Smith prosecuted the defendant’s three-day jury trial in May of 2018. During the trial, the six-year-old victim courageously testified to her repeated rapes by the defendant. The defendant was convicted on all counts after the trial.

The defendant was sentenced to 27 to 54 years in a State Correction Institute.

Several days after the trial, detectives found that the defendant was soliciting family members and friends to kill and burn down the houses of the victim and the Assistant District Attorney via the jail telephone system and postal mail.

The defendant pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 10 to 20 years of State Incarceration, which won’t begin until the completion of his sentence for raping a child.