SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Somerset man was charged after investigators said they found a sexually explicit image of a young girl around 10- to 12-years-old on his phone.

State police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that 42-year-old Kevin J. Blicharski had uploaded child porn to his Google Photos account in December. The photo showed a fully nude young girl engaging in sexual activity with an adult male, according to court documents.

Officials launched an investigation, and on Feb. 22, they confronted Blicharski at the home he was staying at.

Blicharski gave police consent to search his Motorola cellphone, and on the device, they reportedly found the picture.

As a result, Blicharski faces felony child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility charges. He’s behind bars at Somerset County Prison with bail set at $75,000 cash.