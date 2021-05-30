Child killed in Johnstown fire, 3 others hospitalized

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say an early morning fire in a Johnstown home claimed the life of a child and sent another child and two adults to hospitals.

Johnstown fire crews arrived at the blaze in the Moxham section of the city shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday and found flames venting from the rear of the home’s roof, the city’s fire chief said. Cambria County coroner Jeff Lees said one person escaped before firefighters arrived but three people, an adult and two children, were still trapped inside.

Firefighters found the two children on the second floor and got them outside, but one didn’t survive. The second child was taken to UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh with what the fire chief said were significant burns. Two adults were also taken to a hospital with smoke inhalation and burns.

A state police fire marshal is working to determine the origin and cause of the fire.