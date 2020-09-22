Child killed in Clearfield County crash

BIGLER TWP. CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police responded to a crash on Monday night in Clearfield County that left a 2-year-old dead and the driver sent to UPMC Altoona.

The crash happened at roughly 5 p.m. on Banion Road in Bigler Township. Troopers from PSP Clearfield report that the driver, a 54-year-old woman, was driving south on Banion Road when the car left the roadway for unknown reasons.

The car then went down an embankment, striking multiple trees, before overturning on to its driver-side and coming to a final stop. The child suffered fatal injuries.

The driver was transported to UPMC with an unknown severity of injuries.

PSP Clearfield was assisted on scene by Madera/Ramey VFD & EMS, the Clearfield County Coroner, Discount Auto Towing, and PennDOT.