Child killed, at least two others injured in Johnstown house fire

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A child is dead, and at least two others are injured, after a Wednesday morning house fire in Johnstown.

Another child is reportedly still being searched for by first responders.

Crews were first called to the home on the 700 block of Highland Avenue around 1:30 A.M. At least four different fire companies helped fight the flames.

There’s no word yet on what led to the blaze, but first responders and the fire marshal tell WTAJ they will likely spend much of the day investigating.

This is a developing story… stick with WTAJ News for the latest.