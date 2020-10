ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Mountain Lion BackPack Program of Altoona is holding a cereal giveaway on Sat, Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

This event is open to anyone and no enrollment is needed according to a social media post from the program.

The program will be giving away full size cereal boxes and bowls while supplies last.

Pick up is at the Mountain Lion BackPack Program’s warehouse located at 2900 Beale Ave, Altoona.