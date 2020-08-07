Child found safe after missing in Blair County

NEWRY, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Earlier Friday, an 11-year-old boy with autism went missing after he got into a fight with another juvenile. He was found unharmed around 6 p.m.

According to police, he traveled approximately 300-400 yards across Newry from where he went missing.

Community members and rescue crews gathered at the parking lot of St. Patrick’s Church to spread out and look for him.

Fire crews from Duncansville and Freedom Twp. arrived to help along with Hollidaysburg, Blair Twp. and Freedom Twp. police departments.