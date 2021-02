JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in Jefferson County filed charges against a woman for reportedly hitting and using a clamp on a 3-month-old child.

Anna Strawcutter, 21, of Mayport reportedly admitted to officers that she hit the child on the back numerous times — and also squeezed the baby’s arm and legs.

The suspect says she did it because she was unable to calm down the baby.

Strawcutter faces simple assault, harassment, and child endangerment charges.