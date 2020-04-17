Child Abuse During the Quarantine

Some people in a situation where child abuse is occurring, may feel trapped, but even during the current health crisis, help is available.

Mary Tatum, Director for the Child Advocacy Center at Cenclear says just because they’re not getting as many child abuse cases, doesn’t mean they’re not going on.

“We’ve seen less referrals for forensic interviews and I think that’s because the mandated reporters aren’t seeing the kids, ya’ know they’re not in school right now, so they’re at home, Tatum, said.

Pediatric Physician, at Geisinger’s Gray’s Woods, Kati Eisenhauth, says she’s also hearing about less child abuse cases, but right now she’s not seeing many patients which when often finds out about child abuse.

“They’re not coming in for well child visits, unless they are do vaccines, I’m not seeing them for routine problems, Eisenhauth, said.

Tatum says now, adults are with children all day during the quarantine, and may have job stress on top of family stress.

She says parents struggling with this stress, or with alcohol or drug addictions can call the warmline hotline, Governor Wolf enacted, for all Pennsylvanians.

“You can call and get referrals, locally, in your community, for help and support, they’re trained social workers, and counselors that are able to listen and be empathetic, Tatum, said.

Here’s a list of resources Cenclear recommends:

A Voice For the Innocent:

A Voice for the Innocent is a non-profit community dedicated to the support of those affected by rape and sexual abuse by offering a safe and compassionate space to share stories and seek help.

www.avfti.org

Crisis Text Line:

Crisis Text Line is free, 24/7 support for those in crisis. Text 741741 from anywhere in the US to text with a trained Crisis Counselor. Crisis Text Line trains volunteers to support people in crisis. With over 100 million messages processed to date, we’re growing quickly, but so is the need.

#741741

Statewide Warm Line Phone Number:

Statewide Support & Referral Helpline staffed by skilled and compassionate caseworkers who will be available 24/7 to counsel Pennsylvanians struggling with anxiety and other challenging emotions due to COVID-19 emergency and refer them to community-based resources that can further help to meet individual needs.

1-855-284-2494

Childline



ChildLine is part of a mandated statewide child protective services program designed to accept child abuse referrals and general child well-being concerns, and transmit the information quickly to the appropriate investigating agency. ChildLine is responsible for receiving verbal and electronic referrals 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The toll-free hotline, 1-800-932-0313, is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to receive reports of suspected child abuse.

Passages, Inc. The mission of PASSAGES, Inc. is to advocate for the rights and needs of survivors of sexual violence, while working to eliminate all forms of sexual violence by educating community members and promoting social change.

1-888-716-9677

Community Action Inc, The Crossroads Project



24 Hour Toll Free Hotline

Helps domestic violence victims and their children remain safe by providing emergency shelter, 24-hour hotline, community and school educational programs, options counseling, legal advocacy, and group support.

1-800-598-3998

Clearfield County Children, Youth and Family Services

The purpose of Clearfield County Children, Youth and Family Services is to protect children and preserve families, assuring their safety and permanent placement. The philosophy of Clearfield County Children, Youth and Family Services is to accept all clients as they are and treat all people with mutual respect.

814-765-1541

Cenclear

CenClear is an organization dedicated to leading our community with superior quality and innovative services to all consumers by providing physical, social, emotional, educational and leadership development.

Belief in the importance that parents are the prime educators of children has led CenClear to adopt the philosophy of “Reaching Children Through Families”.

CenClear provides Mental Health and Drug and Alcohol services for all ages.

www.cenclear.org

1-800-525-5437