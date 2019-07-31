Two people in Centre County facing child abuse charges

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Spring Township police filed felony charges Thursday against a former Centre County couple after the department received multiple reports of child abuse.

The investigation began in August when Centre County Children and Youth Services examined an infant with “severe” bruising on its legs, according to a criminal complaint filed by police.

Garrett Gunsallus, 23, of Centre Hall, and Ashley Gunsallus, 30, of Bellefonte, declined to speak with police about the investigation in September and said they wanted to speak with a lawyer, a detective wrote in the complaint.

Police received a letter from pediatrics professor at Penn State’s Center for the Protection of Children in March who said the bruising was from child abuse, not a dermatological issue. The professor also said the infant was nutritionally neglected, police wrote in the complaint.

This story comes in part with a working partnership with Centre Daily Times.