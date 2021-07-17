Child, 12, taken to hospital after ATV crash in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A crash involving a 12-year-old and another person occurred at Richardsville Road in Jefferson County July 6, at 9:52 a.m.

The child was operating a 2012 Polaris Ranger while the other vehicle involved was a 2018 Ford Fusion. Both of the vehicles were headed south.

According to police, the child entered the roadway from a private driveway, not giving the driver of the Ford enough time to slow down. The Ford then struck the left rear wheel of the Polaris and caused it to spin out of control.

The child was ejected from the Polaris before it came to a stop after it traveling another 180 feet after being hit by the Ford. The Ford came to a final rest in the opposite lane.

The child was then taken by ambulance to UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pitts while the other driver did not sustain any injuries. The Ford was towed at the scene.