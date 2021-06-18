Chicken Shortage leads to increase in prices

Blair County, Pa (WTAJ)- If you’ve seen changes in chicken prices recently, you’re not wrong. The prices of chicken are increasing but it’s not due to the limited supply of chicken but the shortage in labor. This is a national problem that has affected our area.

According to the USDA Economic Research Service, chicken breast prices went up 3.4 percent since the start of 2021. Chicken wing prices went from $2.48 to $3.20 within the past year.

Roll’s Meat Market in Altoona says that their vendors increased their prices by nearly a dollar because of their labor shortage. That then leads Roll’s Meat Market to up their prices. Their chicken breast prices were once $1.50 and now are close to $3.00 . General Manager of Roll’s Meat Market, Tessa Strength, says that she has to check prices for every shipment.

“Chicken breast is the highest I’ve ever seen,” Strength said. “A lot of our prices are the highest that I’ve seen it.”

Along with the labor shortage, there’s less available chicken to buy. Strength said that sometimes they’d received fewer cases than what was ordered. It may be a common theme this grilling season that butcher shops may not have any chicken.