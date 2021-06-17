Chick-fil-A will donate over $15,000 to Erickson family

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — After multiple traffic delays and backed-up orders packing the to-go shelves, the Chick-fil-A of Altoona has raised $15,491.71 for the Erickson family whose sons were involved in a car accident, June 10.

Chick-fil-A created the fundraiser to support one of their employees who was involved in a car accident that put four people in the hospital. As part of the fundraiser, those who spent $8 or more on mobile orders will receive 30 free nuggets as a reward on their accounts.

The nugget reward totals over $10,000 worth of nuggets going to 669 customers who placed the $8 order.

The generosity from the community caused such a demand that Chick-fil-A had to pause the fundraiser for a few hours to keep up with orders.

“This was our biggest mobile ordering event ever at our store and it has been amazing to be able to support our employees and their family,” Chick-fil-A of Altoona said, in a statement.