Chick-fil-A Altoona offers free meal to healthcare workers

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Chick-fil-A in Altoona will be offering a free original Chick-fil-A sandwich meal or a free 8-count nugget meal to all healthcare professionals.
The offer runs Tuesday night, April 14, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
The Chick-fil-A Altoona Facebook page posted the following restrictions to the offer:
*Offer available through Drive Thru only
*Offer does not apply to mobile orders
*Valid ID or uniform required
*Limit one per transaction per customer
*Offer for a medium-sized meal only