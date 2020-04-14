Chick-fil-A Altoona offers free meal to healthcare workers

FILE – This July 19, 2012, file photo shows a Chick-fil-A fast food restaurant in Atlanta. Chick-fil-A is ending donations to three groups that oppose gay marriage in an effort to halt protests and broaden its customer base. But the move has angered some of the fast food chain’s fans. The Atlanta-based company said Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, that starting next year, it will focus its giving on three areas: hunger, homelessness and education. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Chick-fil-A in Altoona will be offering a free original Chick-fil-A sandwich meal or a free 8-count nugget meal to all healthcare professionals.

The offer runs Tuesday night, April 14, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The Chick-fil-A Altoona Facebook page posted the following restrictions to the offer:

*Offer available through Drive Thru only

*Offer does not apply to mobile orders

*Valid ID or uniform required

*Limit one per transaction per customer

*Offer for a medium-sized meal only