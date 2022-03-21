BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–The Chestnut Ridge School District went above and beyond to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day Monday.

Down Syndrome is a condition where one is born with an extra chromosome. According to the CDC, roughly 6,000 babies are born with the condition each year.

Stacey Herncane, a fourth-grade teacher at Chestnut Ridge, started traditions in 2015 when her class was learning more about her son Elliot. Afterward, they had unique celebrations, and she’s never looked back.

“They wanted to share what they learned from peers,” Herncane said. “So we had a big assembly on World Down Syndrome Day. We had a crazy sock day, and it ended with kids dancing in the aisles giving high fives to their friends. It was just an amazing day. We had to continue the tradition.”

Her son Elliot is in the second grade, and celebrations have expanded to the entire school district. Monday students across the elementary, middle, and high schools were encouraged to wear their crazy socks and celebrate being different.

The middle school hosted a coin drive to donate to the Down Syndrome Diagnosis Network. The high schoolers enter for a chance to win prizes from businesses that someone with down syndrome owns. The elementary students had their crazy socks on to participate in a sock hop, where they danced to Kidz Bop songs.

Herncane was excited to see the tradition grow to all three schools. She loves to see students celebrate with Elliot.

“I think for Elliott, he loves the attention,” Herncane said. “He loves being with other kids. I think the fact that kids would take time and celebrate with him, I think that means a lot to him.”

Herncane said she teaches her students the importance of kindness and accepting differences before the day. The principal of the Elementary School, Dr. Amy Miller, said this message is introduced early to elementary students. Then it’s carried on with them to high school.

“We definitely have more acceptance with younger and I think the more that kids get older and they grow up, they start to recognize differences of others,” Miller said. “So really for us, it’s about educating them early so that when they do grow up, they start to know to accept and appreciate difference in other kids, rather than reject them.”