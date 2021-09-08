Troopers: Cherry Tree man found dead in Susquehanna River

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man was found dead Tuesday in the Susquehanna River after he was reported missing to state police.

Troopers out of Punxsutawney were first alerted just before noon on Tuesday, Sept. 7 to perform a welfare check for 52-year-old Mattew Birmingham of Cherry Tree. Thereafter, kayakers found an overturned canoe, Birmingham’s fishing license, fishing equipment and campsite gear while traveling down the West Branch of the Susquehanna River in Bell Township.

Authorities later learned that Birmingham set out in his canoe from a boat launch in Cherry Tree at 3 p.m.

After multiple hours of searching, state police along with assisting agencies located the body of a man floating in the river who was later identified as Birmingham. The Clearfield County Coroner assisted in the investigation and determined Birmingham to be deceased. The investigation is ongoing.

The agencies that assisted in the search include Cherry Tree VFD, Elk Run VFD, Central VFD, Linsay VFD, Pine Creek Search & Rescue, Clearfield County K-9 Response Team and the Fish & Boat Commission.