HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — K.C. Kantz checks in with the viewers on day 6 of his special vlog, ‘Checking in with KC Kantz.’

K.C. takes time out of his day to wish a special happy birthday to a 4-year-old girl who just finished chemotherapy!

K.C. makes sure Kiya enjoys the beautiful day with her new toy in the back yard. Talk about an insanely photogenic pitbull!!!