Police: Checkbook, money stolen from vehicles in State College

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a theft involving stolen checks and money from two vehicles in State College.

The incident occurred at Far Hills Avenue during the overnight hours of Sept. 28 and the early morning of Sept. 29 when police say a male suspect stole $85 in cash and coins along with a PNC Bank checkbook from the vehicles.

The suspect also reportedly forged a $250 check from the checkbook and deposited it through an online account. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Rockview at (814) 355-7545.