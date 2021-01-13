Chase leads to Blair County man crashing Jeep, losing a wheel before arrest

CLAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police say a Claysburg man led them on a car chase before crashing his Jeep and losing one of the wheels off of the vehicle.

Chris L. Steele, 48, was chased by Greenfield Township police Tuesday night, Jan. 12, until he drove into Portage, Cambria County, then he turned around and drove back to the area and headed toward Blue Knob. That’s when police report he turned onto a state forest road and crashed into an embankment.

Police said Steele then put his Jeep Wrangler in reverse and drove for a mile before crashing the back end into a tree, knocking a wheel off.

Steele allegedly told police two grams of suspected methamphetamine and a scale were in the Jeep and police indicated it would be impounded and searched with a warrant at a later time..

He’s charged with felony fleeing police along with numerous traffic violations, including driving on a suspended license. Steele was released on an unsecured $40,000 bond with a preliminary hearing scheduled for January 20.