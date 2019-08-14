Gov. Wolf proposes legislation targeted at charter schools

Governor Tom Wolf says charter and cyber schools are not held to the same ethical standards of traditional schools.

So Tuesday, Governor Wolf proposed legislation that will create The Charter School Law. The PA Dept of Education will charge a fee to charter schools cover costs to implement the plan.

Wolf wants to make sure ethics rules and admission standards that apply to traditional schools will also now apply to cyber and charter schools.

Area school districts are paying millions of dollars to cyber and charter schools. Governor Wolf says his new legislation will reduce those payments and he wants to allow districts to limit the number of students going to charters that are underperforming.

Governor Wolf says cyber schools make up 6% of PA schools, but occupy 25% of the PA Department of Education’s list for improvement.