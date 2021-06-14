Burns seeking nominations for annual volunteer award

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Representative Frank Burns (D-Cambria) is seeking nominations for the annual Charlie Vizzini Volunteerism Award, which recognizes individuals who made significant contributions to their communities.

This award was created in honor of Charlie Vizzini, who volunteered over 8,000 hours in Burns’ legislative office. This will be rewarded to an outstanding volunteer within the 72nd Legislative District.

“Through this award, we’re trying to recognize someone in the district who has volunteered to make the community a better place,” Burns said. “If you know of someone who should be recognized for their selfless efforts to improve the lives of others, please consider submitting a nomination.”

QUALIFICATIONS

To be eligible for the award, a candidate must:

Be a resident within the 72nd Legislative District

Regularly volunteer to make the community a better place to live

Be able to verify any stated volunteerism

HOW TO NOMINATE

Nominations are due no later than Tuesday, July 20. All nominations should be written — there will be no nominations accepted via email.

Written nominations should include:

The name and contact information of the person making the nomination

The name and contact information for the person being nominated

An essay of no more than 1,000 words explaining why the person deserves the award and what they have done for their community

Nominations for the Charlie Vizzini Volunteerism Award can be mailed or delivered to Burns’ Portage office at 112-A Munster Road.