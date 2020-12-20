Charity helps local man regain his independence

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — It would have been a difficult Christmas for a local man if it wasn’t for the help of one local charity, The Samaritan’s Promise, which helps people in the greater Tyrone area.

“Having the freedom to do what you want to do to be able to drive around not depend on other people is something special, but you don’t realize it until you lose your ability to do it,” Receiver, John Jones said.

Jones is a quadriplegic who needed help paying for a van to get around.

“My old one that I had, I actually drove it to the junkyard because there was no hope for it so I needed another van to go to work because I like to go to work and do stuff I don’t like to sit at home,” Jones said.

Jones works at Sam’s Club in State College. The Samaritan’s Promise organization heard about Jones’s problem through the community, and when they told their friends who own the Raystown Family Campgrounds, Ben and Janet Bristol, they were happy to donate and help someone local.

“We want to make sure that the money goes to somebody that needs it and to help the local community we all live in a community and everybody likes to help a neighbor I think and we just had an opportunity that where we had a neighbor that had a need and we could help him,” Ben Bristol said.

President of the Samaritan’s Promise, Tom Templeton, appreciates all the community support they have gotten.

“I am just so thankful for the people of Tyrone, State College, everywhere, that have contributed because the needs that we put out there have been great and they’ve been met we haven’t had a request yet that hasn’t been met,” Templeton said.

They are looking for the next person in the area they can help. If you wish to donate to the charity you can mail checks to Sickler, Tarpey, and associates PO Box 12, Tyrone 16686