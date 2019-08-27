Charges waived at preliminary hearing for Harrisburg officer sex case

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The district attorney and representative for 28-year-old Mitchell Moyer came to an agreement today to send Moyer’s case straight to trial.

Moyer is accused of letting himself into a woman’s unlocked apartment after she declined to go to a bar with him in December and sexually assaulting her after refusing to leave.

Moyer claims that his history and conversation with the woman led him to believe she had left her door open for him, and claims he left on good standing when she said she was too tired.

Moyer and the alleged victim were in communication online and had met beforehand.

The victim states that they were not involved at the time of the incident.

Both parties say that Moyer was intoxicated at the time.