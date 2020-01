JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugenbauer announces today that charges have been filed against John E. Hoffman, 53, Johnstown as a result of a suspicious death investigation Geistown.

Anthony A. Profaizer was found dead in the garage of his Geistown home on November 25, 2019, as a result of blunt force trauma to his head.

Charges filed today include Criminal Homicide, Aggravated Assault and Robbery.

Hoffman is currently being held in the Cambria County Prison.