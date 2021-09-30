Charges filed in connection to homicide victim dumped along Indiana County road in January

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Eight months later new details emerge about the homicide of a 27-year-old man whose body was found near a culvert along an Indiana County road in January.

Dashawn Cornelius Green-Brewster, a Philadelphia native living in Johnstown when he disappeared Jan. 18, was killed by a gunshot wound to the head. According to charges filed this week against two Johnstown women who state police say tried to hide the killing from police and then dumped his body along Mulligan Hill Road in Indiana County.

Joyce Ann Smith, 58, is in jail on felony counts of hindering apprehension and prosecution while a second woman, 23-year-old Janayah Precious Smith faces those charges as well as abuse of a corpse.

State police say Joyce Smith made false statements to police, hid and destroyed evidence in the homicide investigation.

Janayah Smith has been charged but has not been arraigned on her charges.

Green-Brewster was found Jan. 21 by a highway worker and on Jan. 23. A source told investigators that him and a 15-year-old drug user had planned to rob a man in Johnstown of his drugs and money the night he was last seen. The pair carried out the caper, but the man got a gun and confronted Green-Brewster.

As Green-Brewster ran from the home on the 100 block of C Street, he got his foot stuck in the door jam and he lost his shoe, state police noted in the charges.

As Green-Brewster ran toward a parking lot, the man fired off five rounds, one of which hit Green-Brewster once in the head.

The man took off and drove from the scene while Janayah Smith, who lived with the suspected shooter, elicited help in getting rid of the body – help that included her mother, Joyce Smith, who lived next door to her in the duplex, state police allege.

State police noted that Johnstown police responded to the area after a report of gunshots, but after not finding anything they cleared out.

Surveillance footage from multiple homes helped corroborate the story and a search of both Smiths’ residences on Jan. 27 turned up a pool of dried blood about 55 feet from the back door that lab tests proved was that of Green-Brewster. State police indicated seven 9 mm shell casings about 3 – 5 feet from the back door were also found and an empty holster was found in a kitchen cabinet in Janayah Smith’s home.

DNA evidence from the edges of duct tape on garbage bags found with Green-Brewster’s body also incriminated Janayah Smith, state police pointed out.

Cellphone data also placed Janayah in the area where the body was found and state police said she and the shooter, who had not been charged as of Wednesday, then drove to Ohio after the killing and then returned Jan. 21.

Joyce Smith had bail set at 10 percent of $50,000 and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Cambria County on Oct. 14.