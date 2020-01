BROOKVILLE, JEFFERSON CO. Pa. (WTAJ) — Brookville police have reported child endangerment charges after finding a 3-year old with access to drugs and guns.

The incident happened on Monday afternoon, January 15, when police responded to the call on Mabon Street to check the welfare of a child.

Police report they found a 3-year-old child unattended in access to drug paraphernalia, firearms, and other dangerous items.

Charges of endangering the welfare of children have been filed.