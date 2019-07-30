Charges filed against inmate for attempted escape

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Charges have been filed against a Clearfield County inmate after he attempted to escape the county jail.

John Moore, 42, is facing multiple charges including; Aggravated Assault, Inmate in possession of a weapon, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Terroristic Threats and Resisting Arrest. He is also facing several misdemeanors.

Officials say on July 22, Moore hid in the facility, took a corrections officer hostage, and tried to escape by breaking a window and attempting to climb into air vents.

Moore then attempted suicide.

Officers eventually used a taser to subdue him and transported him to a nearby hospital for treatment.