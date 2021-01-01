Charges filed against Clearfield County man in sexual assault of teen

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man is facing charges after police say he had sexually assaulted a 15-year-old this past summer.

Damian S. Nichols, 21, is facing charges after police say the teen girl went to the State Police in June about Nichols taking advantage of her while they were both intoxicated. According to the report, Nichols took her to an upstairs bedroom and they had intercourse.

Police spoke with Nichols and then interviewed the juvenile again. She then reportedly told police that it was consensual and he didn’t take advantage of her.

Nichols is facing charges of Statutory sexual assault and Corruption of minors.

