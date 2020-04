BENNER TWP., CENTRE COUNTY., Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police have filed charges after a suspect fired a gun in the general direction of two men who were fishing nearby.

Police say the incident happened around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14.

The suspect reportedly fired two shots from a semi autmatic pistol in the general direction of the two men.

Police report that spent bullet casings and a semi automatic pistol were recovered from the suspects residence.