CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Charges have been filed after two people broke into a home with a taser and stole a pair of Jordan sneakers along with a PlayStation 5 in Centre County, according to state police out of Rockview.

State police responded to a home along the 100 block of Front Street in Potter Township being burglarized by 19-year-old Dominy Arias, of Spring Mills and another male on July 3 at about 10:52 p.m., according to the criminal complaint.

State police learned that the incident was captured on a Ring surveillance camera that was set up in the living room. On camera police saw two people, one of them kicked in the door and stole the PS5 and a pair of Jordan 11 Low Pure Violet sneakers while the other just stood by the doorway, police noted.

On July 11, state police received word about a post by Arias on Facebook Marketplace for a pair of Jordan 11 sneakers and were able to confirm that they were the same ones that were stolen. Police then went to Arias’ home and found the stolen sneakers.

State police learned in an interview with Arias back at the police station, that the other man kicked the door in while holding a taser and then stole the PS5 and sneakers from the home. Before they left the home, the other man also smashed out a window.

Arias faces felony burglary and other similar charges. He is currently in Centre County Prison with bail set at $25,000. He has a preliminary hearing set for July 20.

According to court documents, there are other charges currently being filed in the burglary.