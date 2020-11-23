Charges filed after police chase in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Charges have been filed after an Altoona man allegedly ignore attempts at a traffic stop and continued to drive home, appearing to be under the influence.

According to the complaint, Ryan Dionis, 40, was driving his white Ford Ranger in the area of S. Kettle Street and E. Pleasant Valley Boulevard on Nov. 20, when a witness called 9-1-1 after seeing a woman jump out of the truck and asking her to call the police.

While responding police lost sight of the Ford Ranger and while searching for the woman who got out of the truck, came across Dionis again. While both Logan Township and Altoona police attempted a traffic stop, Dionis continued to ignore them and eventually pulled into a driveway on E. Grant Avenue where he lived. Dionis appeared to be under the influence and police report he refused a BAC test.

Through the investigation, they found the woman who got out of the truck and discovered that she and Dionis were out to eat and he had a few drinks. The witness also told police that she noticed the Ford Ranger driving erratically and squealing his tires before the woman jumped out and quietly asked her to call the police before walking away.

Dionis is facing charges of fleeing, DUI, and careless driving.

