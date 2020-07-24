Charges filed after man found passed out in homeowner’s front yard

BELLEFONTE, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police from Rockview are filing charges after a man was found passed out in the front yard of a homeowner’s home in the early morning of July 12.

Troopers report they arrived at the home on Burnside Street with EMS and found Paul Eugene Miller unconscious in the yard and were able to wake him just after 6:30 a.m. Miller reportedly started to yell and shout at troopers and EMS and had a strong odor of alcohol.

Miller made repeated statements that troopers were harassing him by disturbing his “front yard slumber” while relating he was not a drug user and was not a drunk.

When Miller was asked if he had any weapons, troopers report that he began to remove pieces of clothing, throwing them to the ground. He then emptied a gym bag into the middle of the road when troopers saw a single glass smoking pipe fall out. Miller told police he used the pipe for his medical marijuana.

Troopers informed Miller that there are specific guidelines regarding the use of medical marijuana and that his glass pipe was not a legally prescribed method.

Miller reportedly kept shouting at everyone at the scene, making concerning statements, before EMS transported him from the scene. PSP collected the glass pipe and entered it at PSP Rockview.

Miller will be facing charges relating to public drunkenness, scattering rubbish, and an Act 64 violation.