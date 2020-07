CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Troopers out of Clearfield have charged a man who crashed his Harley-Davidson and then fleeing the scene.

The crash occured on July 6, just before 6 p.m. when Earl McClintic, 58, of Creek Boro, Pa, crashed his motorcycle on Rolling Stone Road in Cooper Township.

Before arriving to the scene, troopers state that McClintic fled into a wooded area. He was found a short time after and was found to be driving under the influence.