Man allegedly filmed teens changing in local state park bathroom

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Centre County man was charged after allegedly videotaping a woman and her two daughters changing in the woman’s restroom at Bald Eagle State Park over the summer.

David Ray Snyder, 56, of Haines is accused of videotaping at the state park in Howard back on July 31, 2020. He reportedly followed a woman and her two underage daughters into the bathhouse shortly after they went in to get changed.

The mother told police that they asked him where to find the woman’s restroom and after getting no response, she found it herself. While changing, she saw a black cell phone appear over top of the stall. When finished, she noticed the same man, Snyder, standing outside of the changing area, staring at them. She called a friend for help and after they arrived with two males, they say Snyder got in his Dodge Dakota and left.

The witness later reported to a ranger at the park office that they looked through the Megan’s Law Website and recognized Snyder as the same man. The witness then used that information and observed the same Dodge Dakota at the address on the registry.

State police got a warrant for Snyder’s phone and were able to find a video of the women changing in a trash folder on his device.

According to court documents, Snyder has had numerous charges over the past 20 years for Indecent exposure, Open lewdness, Corruption of minors, and Unlawful contact with minors.

Snyder is currently facing charges of invasion of privacy and tampering with physical evidence.