Charges filed after DuBois man strangled, assaulted woman

BROCKWAY, JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting and trying to strangle a woman in a Brockway Borough home.

Alexander C. Bohensky, 23, of DuBois was reportedly arguing with the victim about her speaking with a male co-worker on Dec. 15, 2020. According to the report, the victim said it continued while they were at a bank and it escalated at a residence on Broad Street in Brockway.

The victim reported that she tried to leave and Bohensky grabbed her by her arm and the hood of her hoodie and forced her back into the home. After throwing her to the ground, she told police he pushed her onto the couch and wouldn’t let her get back up.

It was reported that he then put his hands around her neck and attempted to choke her. She said he then sat on the couch and continued to yell, saying that it was all her fault.

Bohensky is facing charges of Simple assault and Harassment.

