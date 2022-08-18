ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– An Altoona teen is facing charges after police said he rammed a man and his girlfriend’s car with his Dodge truck.

Altoona police said that on Saturday at 12:19 a.m., Aug. 6, Kyle Kimberling, 17, was driving his black Dodge 2500 pickup truck when he went looking for his girlfriend. When he found her silver Dodge Avenger at the 1900 block of Logan Avenue, he noticed there was a man standing by the driver’s side door.

Police were told that when Kimberling saw the man standing by the driver’s side door, and he then allegedly accelerated in his truck and struck the man which then sent him over the hood of the car. The man was then driven to UPMC Altoona for his injuries.

Kimberling was still at the scene when police arrived and he then admitted to hitting the man with his truck, according to the affidavit.

Police said that after investigating they learned that the man Kimberling rammed into was standing by the Avenger talking to the Kimberling’s girlfriend when he heard the truck accelerate towards him. When he turned around, he was struck by Kimberling’s pickup truck, throwing him over the hood of the Avenger. The truck also struck the Avenger, which had a 4-year-old child in it as well, according to the criminal complaint.

Police later discovered that Kimberling and the man knew each other and that they both have been physical and verbally abusive towards each other, according to the affidavit.

Police noted that they were also able to get video of the incident from a Ring door bell camera.

Kimberling faces aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, reckless driving, and other charges.

Kimberling is currently out on unsecured bail that is set at $100,000. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 28