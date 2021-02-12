Charges filed after a cross was thrown through Rep. Jim Gregory’s office window

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Hollidaysburg man accused of throwing a wooden cross through the office window of state Representative Jim Gregory has been charged.

Joseph Fox Jr., 30, allegedly through a 24-inch by 12-inch wooden cross through the front bay window of Gregory’s 80th District office at 324 Allegheny Street on the morning of January 22, according to Hollidaysburg Borough police.

Gregory told police he and his staff watched Fox walk by the front of his office, throw the wooden cross at the bay window and breaking it before he walked to a nearby apartment building, according to the charges.

Police said Fox had dropped off various items near the door to Gregory’s office about once a week in the past and had sent the state legislator “strange” letters over the past several months, but neither he nor his staff had ever talked with Fox.

Fox was released on an unsecured $50,000 bond on Friday after his arraignment by Magisterial District Judge Paula Aigner. He is charged with misdemeanor counts of possessing an instrument of crime, recklessly endangering another person, institutional vandalism and disorderly conduct.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 16.