Charges filed after $4.9k worth of torching equipment stolen in Somerset

SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Somerset man was arrested and charge after allegedly stealing a torch set and tanks totaling $4,900.

State Troopers report that 33-year-old Chad Flick was arrested after an investigation into the theft. Sometime between Sept. 1 and Nov. 19, a suspect stole an M Fall Miller Bobcat 225 with Torch Set worth $4,500. They also made off with an oxygen tank and acetylene tank for the torch.

The incident occurred on Glades Pike, close to where Sullivan’s Bar was broken into on Nov. 28. The welder was reportedly sold to a pawn shop and the tanks were recovered during the investigation.

