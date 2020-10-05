Charges filed after 1-year-old found running through hotel

SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — Charges were filed after Somerset Police were called to the SureStay Inn because a 1-year-old was found running through the halls, unattended.

Police report that Heather Kister, 39, and Christopher Kenny, 28, were found unconscious in a hotel room due to a controlled substance when the child got out of the room. Both were awakened without the need of medical intervention but reportedly had no idea where the child was.

Kister’s mother arrived to take custody of the child. Kister was taken into custody due to an active bench warrant out of Somerset County. A moderate amount of drug paraphernalia was reportedly found in the room and taken as evidence.

Kister and Kenny are both facing charges fro the neglect of care for the child as well as the paraphernalia.