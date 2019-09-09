Charger Highway closed after tractor-trailer crashes into house

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Charger Highway in Blair Township is closed after a tractor-trailer crashed into a house.

According to officials, the road is currently closed in both directions between Brooks Blvd., Monastery Road, and Catfish Road.

Penelec crews have been called to the scene to determine damage to the power lines.

There was one person home at the time of the crash, but no one was injured, according to officials.

We have a crew on the scene and we will be bringing you more information as it becomes available.