BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Martinsburg woman has been charged with theft after she allegedly stole over $3,700 from an elderly relative.

Kimberly Louise Markel, 51, has been charged with stealing $3758.61 from an 85-year-old relative she was living with.

According to police documents, the victim had misplaced her debit card on April 1 and went to the bank for money. When talking with a bank teller, she discovered there had been suspicious activity in her savings account since 2020. She knew that Markel was the only one who had access to her bank account.

Upon interviewing Markel, she made a full confession to police, stating that she’d been using the victim’s bank card for purchases and ATM withdraws from 2020-22.

When police were at the apartment, they detected poor living conditions inside the home. Blair Protective Services were called and confirmed this and found trash and beer cans inside Markel’s room. There were no batteries in the smoke detectors and the oven had been left on, with cardboard boxes placed on top, according to the charges filed.

Markel is facing multiple theft charges including identity theft and receiving stolen property as well as endangering the welfare of a care-dependent person. Her preliminary arraignment was on April 26 at 11:30 a.m. and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 5 at 9 a.m.