Chapel of Four Chaplains Ceremony postponed due to COVID-19

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — This year due to the COVID-19 pandemic concerns, the Veteran Community Initiatives of Johnstown announced Thursday that they will be postponing the Chapel of Four Chaplains Ceremony and Reception, which was originally scheduled for October 12.

Instead, the VCI has asked its supporters to continue to donate to the cause financially and keep up with their efforts through their website.

The Chapel of Four Chaplains Ceremony and Reception event has been postponed until Spring 2021.