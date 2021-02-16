Changes in Ash Wednesday services to stay COVID-conscious

(WTAJ) — Ash Wednesday mass will look a little different this year, as church-goers attend services while staying COVID-conscious.

The Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown said the biggest change you’ll see is the way ashes will be distributed.

Ashes will be sprinkled on heads, instead of being placed on foreheads in the form of a cross.

The priest will also do this distribution in silence.

“It will be different there’s no question but again safety is the priority, so I think anyone who is coming to mass will want to do everything possible to be safe, so I think they will embrace it because again it’s a great alternative to the traditional way,” director of communications for the Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown, Tony DeGol said.

If you’re attending mass Wednesday, you’ll need to wear a mask and practice social distancing in the pews.

