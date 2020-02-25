Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center is helping improve physical therapy for patients and athletes

WINDBER, SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber is helping to provide better physical therapy to their patients with a state-of-the-art machine.

Dari Motion devices are used around the world and also here in Windber.

“What it really allows us to do is to look at a patient’s or athlete’s motion, their power or faulty mechanics. We can go anywhere from injury prevention programs to strength and conditioning programs to enhancing our rehab programs,” says Tom Anders, Director of Rehab Services.

The device uses 8 cameras to identify muscles or joints that are weaker than other body parts or at risk for injury.

Patients perform several exercises as the machine gathers the information…and it’s quick.

“We can do a scan in essentially 15 minutes. It gets thrown up to the cloud and comes back to me in a refined format. We can instantly provide feedback to the person,” says Anders.

Teams and schools like the Baltimore Ravens, Clemson Tigers and Wisconsin Badgers use the program, but Anders says it’s not just for athletes.

“So if we’re looking at the normal population we can look at someone who’s got shoulder or knee injury, look at faulty mechanics and make recommendations. Maybe we’re looking at someone who is going to do a manual labor job. We can take them through and look at their mechanics and say you’re at risk for a back injury or shoulder injury.”

There are only a few of these around the county that are specifically used for clinical purposes and Anders says getting the test could save lots of money in the long run.

“$75 versus you spending $2,000 in rehab costs plus surgery costs is very minuscule.”

On Saturday, they are having a free public demonstration at the Windber Community Building starting at 9 a.m.

The demonstration will talk about athletic performance improvement and everyday injury prevention.

The out-of-pocket cost to get the test is $75 for individuals, $40 a person for group rates or free if you are already a physical therapy patient at the medical center. More information can be found on their website by clicking here.